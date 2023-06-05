Head-On Crash in Eagle Mountain Caused by Road Rage Results in Death of Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmelberger

Tragic Head-On Collision in Eagle Mountain Claims Two Lives

Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmelberger lost their lives on Wednesday evening in a horrific head-on collision in Eagle Mountain. The accident occurred after a road rage incident that escalated quickly and tragically.

Eyewitnesses reported that Salm was driving westbound on Pony Express Parkway when he became involved in a heated altercation with Himmelberger, who was driving in the opposite direction. The situation escalated, and both drivers began to drive recklessly and aggressively. Unfortunately, this ultimately led to a tragic head-on collision that claimed both of their lives.

The police department has launched an investigation into the incident and is urging anyone with information to come forward. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road rage and reckless driving. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of Rodney Salm and Michaela Himmelberger during this difficult time.

