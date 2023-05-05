“Head-on crash in Ibiza” Today : Ibiza Head-On Collision Claims Life of British Mother and Leaves 6-Year-Old Daughter with Serious Injuries

Tributes Paid to British Woman Killed in Ibiza Crash

The tragic death of Sommer Amari, a 42-year-old British woman in a car crash in Ibiza, has left her family and friends in shock. The accident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, also left her six-year-old daughter Betty seriously injured. Sommer was pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision, while Betty was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital on the island before being airlifted to a hospital in Majorca because of the severity of her injuries.

Nick Purt, who owns a carpentry firm in Ibiza, had announced his engagement to Kingston University-educated Sommer on Christmas Day last year on social media. Sommer worked as a primary school teacher at fee-paying Morna International College in Santa Gertrudis in Ibiza and had spent 10 years working there. She was also described as a private tutor on LinkedIn.

Local reports suggest that Sommer died after a Norwegian woman, aged 40, who was driving a rented Toyota, lost control of her vehicle and collided into a roadside crash barrier before invading the oncoming carriageway and hitting Sommer’s Ford Focus head-on. Betty was admitted to intensive care at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza, shortly after the horrific accident just after 6.35 pm on Wednesday. She was later airlifted to the hospital in Palma, where she is said to be serious but stable.

Following the tragedy, a friend of Sommer’s organised an online fundraiser for her daughter and partner, which had already raised more than €50,000 of its £500 goal by early this morning. The purpose of the fundraiser is to help Nick and Betty in the incredibly tough time they are going through. The money can be used for travel to and from Palma if needed and to alleviate the stress and burden of finances over the next few months.

The news of Sommer’s death has left her friends and colleagues heartbroken. Pernilla Parfit, a friend of Sommer’s, wrote: “Beyond heartbreaking. I feel Sommer’s loss deeply. She was such a ray of sunshine and her sunny personality and energy was infectious. I will miss bumping into her around town.” Another friend, Lucie Hutton, shared: “No words can describe what a shock the world had this morning when you were not in it. Heaven has truly gained a party angel. Whenever I saw you were out, I knew I would not be going home at any point. We have some funny stories that we can all tell so your spirit will always live on. Keep on partying up there our darling Sommer.”

The police are still investigating the accident and are awaiting the results of alcohol and drug tests on the unnamed Norwegian woman, who was also injured and is being treated at Can Misses Hospital. A third car, driven by a Spanish woman, was involved in the accident but she was unharmed. The accident is still under investigation, but excess speed could be a factor.

News Source : By Gerard Couzens

Source Link :British mother killed in head-on crash in Ibiza which left her daughter, 6, seriously injured/