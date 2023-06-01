“Headache medication with hypnotic sedative ingredient”: Important Alert: Verify Your Headache Medication for ‘Hypnotic Sedative’ Component

Australians Urged to Check Medicine Cabinets for Banned Ingredient in Headache Medication

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia has issued a warning for consumers to check their medicine cupboards for headache medication that contains a banned “hypnotic, sedative” ingredient. The ingredient in question is apronal (allylisopropylacetylurea), which is known to pose a “significant” health risk and is banned from most countries around the world. Apronal is a hypnotic sedative that has been withdrawn from clinical use across Australia due to its dangerous side effects.

Apronal is also known by other names such as ACE, apronalide, or (2-Isopropyl-4-pentenoyl) urea. It is listed as a schedule 10 poison, meaning it is dangerous enough to prohibit sale, supply, and use. The TGA has found apronal in a range of imported Eve-branded products, including Eve quick for headache, Eve quick for headache DX, Eve A, and Eve A EX.

Consumers who may have purchased any of these products containing apronal are advised to stop taking them immediately and take any leftover tablets to a pharmacy for safe disposal. The TGA has urged consumers to be vigilant and check any other medications they have for the presence of apronal. If in doubt, they should seek advice from a healthcare professional.

Headaches are a common ailment, and many people reach for over-the-counter medication to alleviate the pain. However, it is vital to read the labels and check for any dangerous ingredients that may be harmful to health. The TGA is responsible for regulating medicines and medical devices in Australia to ensure their safety and efficacy.

The TGA’s warning about apronal is a reminder that not all medications are safe and that consumers should be vigilant when purchasing any medication. It is crucial to always read the label and check for any banned or dangerous ingredients. Consumers can also check the TGA’s website for information on any recalled or banned products.

The TGA’s warning is also a reminder that medication should only be taken as directed. Taking too much medication or taking it for too long can have harmful effects on health. It is essential to follow the recommended dosage and duration of medication use.

In conclusion, the TGA’s warning to check medicine cupboards for headache medication containing apronal is a timely reminder that not all medications are safe. Consumers should always be vigilant and check for any banned or dangerous ingredients in any medication they purchase. If in doubt, seek advice from a healthcare professional. It is also important to always follow the recommended dosage and duration of medication use to avoid any harmful effects on health.

News Source : PerthNow

Source Link :Urgent warning to check headache medication for ‘hypnotic sedative’ ingredient/