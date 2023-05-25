Headless body found in Alabama identified as Santa Barbara man, Jeffrey Douglas Kimzey.

Jefferey Douglas Kimzey : Headless body found in Alabama identified as Santa Barbara man Jefferey Douglas Kimzey after 26 years of investigation

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced that the headless body discovered in a wooded area in Union Grove, northern Alabama in 1997, has been identified as Jefferey Douglas Kimzey, a Santa Barbara man using DNA testing. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was homicide, and body parts were intentionally removed to prevent identification. The case became a cold case, but recent improvements in DNA testing and genealogical research led to the identification. Genealogical testing led investigators to Kimzey’s family members in Santa Barbara, and DNA samples from his parents confirmed the identification. The Sheriff’s Office has “persons of interest” in the homicide case and DNA evidence from items found at the scene.

Read Full story : Headless Alabama Body Identified as Long-Missing Santa Barbara Man | Local News /

News Source : Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor

Alabama missing person case Santa Barbara man identified Unidentified body found Forensic investigation Local news updates