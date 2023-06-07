Healing Triumph: Gregory S. Works’ Latest Book “Triumph” Achieves Top 10 Ranking in Amazon’s New Releases Category for Healing.

Triumph: Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants and Transformation by Gregory S. Works

Gregory S. Works, a two-time kidney transplant recipient, has released his new book, “Triumph: Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants and Transformation.” The book has already made it to the top 10 for Healing in New Releases category on Amazon in its launch week, indicating its timely relevance and appeal to readers.

The book is an empowering guide for individuals living with chronic illnesses and their caregivers. Works candidly explores life with kidney disease, drawing from his personal experiences to demonstrate how faith can be the cornerstone to triumph over life-altering challenges.

Works says, “I wrote ‘Triumph’ to show that challenges are inevitable, but the decisions we make – whether to face them or flee – can profoundly impact our ability to overcome or be overtaken by trials, pain, and suffering in our lives.”

The book has received high praise from notable figures such as Omar Tyree, New York Times best-selling author and NAACP Image Award Winner, who commends ‘Triumph’ as a “masterpiece of resilience and creativity.” Steve Pemberton, USA Today Best Seller, also recommends the book, describing it as “a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and community.”

Born out of his personal journey with kidney disease, which has affected everyone in his immediate family, Works shares invaluable insights on managing the disease, the process of seeking a transplant, dietary considerations, navigating COVID as a kidney disease patient, and post-transplant life.

Works leverages his wealth of knowledge and experiences as a graduate of Howard University and Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management to help others face their challenges head-on and live a victorious life.

“Triumph” is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Gregory S. Works, visit his website at https://triumphwithgreg.com.

About Gregory S. Works

Gregory S. Works is a two-time kidney transplant recipient who has lived with kidney disease for one-third of his life. As an author, Gregory counsels others on this disease, providing advice on how to approach getting a transplant, dietary considerations, managing life during COVID, post-transplant living, and how faith can be the cornerstone of addressing this challenge. He resides in the Washington, DC Metro Area.

