Health authorities warn of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; suspect and victims identified.

Warning of Deadly Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Cosmetic Surgeries in Matamoros, Mexico

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to anyone who underwent cosmetic surgery this year in Matamoros, Mexico, stating that they may have been exposed to a potentially fatal fungal meningitis. Four people are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with fungal meningitis, identified as fusarium solani, and three people in Texas have died. Up to 220 people in the United States could have been infected from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. In the Rio Grande Valley, there are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez urged those at risk to seek medical help immediately.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

