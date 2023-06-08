Health authorities warn of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, with victims in Texas hospitalized

fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros : Health Warning Issued for Those Who Had Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; Up to 220 Potentially Infected, 3 Dead in Texas

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to anyone who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, that they may have been exposed to a fatal fungal meningitis. Melendez said that four people are currently in hospital in Hidalgo County with the disease, which has been identified as fusarium solani. Three Texans have died and up to 220 people in the US could have been infected from epidural injections at two clinics in Matamoros. The region may need to seek more medication from other parts of the country if everyone tests positive. Mexican health officials have closed the clinics but have not released data on how many Mexicans may have been infected or died.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

