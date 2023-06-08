Health authorities warn Texans against surgery in Mexican border town of Matamoros due to deadly fungal meningitis outbreak, says Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez

fungal meningitis outbreak : Hidalgo County Health Authority warns of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; suspect/victim names not provided

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to people who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, stating that they may have been exposed to a fatal fungal meningitis. Four individuals are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with fungal meningitis caused by fusarium solani, and three people in Texas have already died. Up to 220 people in the US may have been infected from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros, and potentially 23 cases of exposure exist in Hidalgo County, with 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez says that the disease has a 40% fatality rate.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

