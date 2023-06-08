Health authorities warn Texans against surgery in Mexican border town of Matamoros, potential victims of deadly fungal meningitis identified

fungal meningitis : Hidalgo County Health Authority warns of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in patients who had cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez warns that individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, this year may have been exposed to deadly fungal meningitis. The disease, identified as fusarium solani, has hospitalised four people in Hidalgo County, while three have died in Texas and up to 220 individuals in the US may have been infected from epidural injections provided at two Matamoros clinics. Potentially, there are 23 exposure cases in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Melendez urges people in the risk group to seek medical assistance, as the disease has a 40% fatality rate and can have vague symptoms such as headache, fever, and muscle aches. Mexican health officials are working to spread the word about the outbreak from the closed clinics, which have not yet released data on how many Mexican nationals may have been affected or died from the disease.

Read Full story : Meningitis exposure from cosmetic surgeries in Mexico worry Texas doctors /

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

Meningitis outbreak Cosmetic surgery risks Medical tourism dangers Mexico health concerns Texas doctor warnings