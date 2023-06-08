Health authorities warn Texans against surgery in Mexican border town of Matamoros, suspect named in deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

fungal meningitis : Health authorities warn Texans of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; suspect Dr. Ivan Melendez warns of 40% fatality rate.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County Health Authority, is warning individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year that they may have been exposed to a lethal fungal meningitis. The disease, which has been identified as fusarium solani, has already infected up to 220 individuals in the United States, resulting in three deaths. Melendez reports that four individuals are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with the disease, which has a 40% fatality rate. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez urges those who underwent surgery in Matamoros between January 1 and May 13 to visit the nearest emergency room to get tested for fungal meningitis, even if they are currently asymptomatic. Mexican officials have closed the clinics responsible for the outbreak, but have not released data on how many Mexican nationals may have been infected or died from the disease.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

