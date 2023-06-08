Health authorities warn Texans against surgery in Mexican border town of Matamoros, suspect named in deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros, Mexico with victim names : Health authorities warn Texans against surgery in Mexican border town of Matamoros due to deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County Health Authority, has warned individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year that they may have been exposed to a fatal fungal meningitis. Four people are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with the disease, identified as fusarium solani, and three people in Texas have already died. Up to 220 individuals in the US could have been infected with the disease from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. Potentially, there are 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, nausea, vomiting, and confusion. Melendez has urged individuals who may have been exposed to seek medical help, even if they do not currently display symptoms. The treatments are lengthy and may require additional medication from other parts of the country. Mexican health officials are working to spread the word about the outbreak from these clinics, which have since closed. However, they have not released data on infected or deceased Mexican nationals so far.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

