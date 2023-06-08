Health authorities warn Texans of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

fungal meningitis : Health Authority Warns of Deadly Fungal Meningitis in Texans Who Had Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has warned individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year that they may have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis. The meningitis has been identified as fusarium solani, and four individuals are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County, while three have died in Texas. Melendez has stated that up to 220 people in the United States may have been infected from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. There are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. The CDC is warning all patients treated at the River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 from January 1 to May 13 to seek medical attention. Mexican health officials are working to spread the word about the outbreak, but have not yet released data on how many Mexican nationals may have been infected or died.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

