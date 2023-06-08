Health Authority Warns of Deadly Fungal Meningitis Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, 3 Dead in Texas

fungal meningitis : Health Warning: Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico – Suspect Cases Identified in Texas Hospitals

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, as they may have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis. Identified as fusarium solani, four individuals are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County for the infection, with three deaths reported in Texas and up to 220 possible infections in the US from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. In the Rio Grande Valley, 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County have been identified. Symptoms of the infection include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez emphasized the lethality and insidiousness of the disease and urged individuals at risk to seek medical attention, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

