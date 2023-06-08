Health Authority warns of deadly fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Mexico

focus keyword: fungal meningitis : Health Authority Warns of Fungal Meningitis Outbreak in Texas, Suspects Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez is cautioning individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year about potential exposure to a fatal fungal meningitis. Melendez stated that four individuals are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County due to fungal meningitis, which has been identified as fusarium solani. Three individuals in Texas have died, and up to 220 individuals in the United States could have been infected from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. In the Rio Grande Valley, there are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez says that Mexican health officials are working to spread the word about the outbreaks from these clinics, which have been closed.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

