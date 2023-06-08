Health Authority warns of deadly meningitis outbreak in Texas linked to cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros, Mexico affecting cosmetic surgery patients: victim name not provided. : Health Authority Warns of Deadly Fungal Meningitis Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; Suspected Cases Reported in Texas

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, as they may have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis. The disease, identified as fusarium solani, has caused four hospitalizations in Hidalgo County and three deaths in Texas, with up to 220 individuals potentially infected across the US from epidural injections given at two Matamoros clinics. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion, and can take several weeks to develop. The CDC is advising all patients treated at the clinics to go to the nearest emergency room to be evaluated for fungal meningitis, even if they are currently asymptomatic.

