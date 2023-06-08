Health Authority Warns of Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros affecting Texans who had cosmetic surgery: victim name : Warning issued for those who had cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico; 3 deaths reported in Texas due to fungal meningitis outbreak

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County Health Authority, has issued a warning to individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, as they may have been exposed to fatal fungal meningitis. Four individuals are presently hospitalized in Hidalgo County, Texas, for the disease, which has been identified as fusarium solani. Three individuals in Texas have died, and approximately 220 people in the United States may have been infected from epidural injections administered at two clinics in Matamoros. Melendez has stated that there are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. He has warned that the disease has a 40% fatality rate and that the symptoms, which include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion, can take several weeks to develop. Melendez has urged individuals who may have been exposed to seek medical attention immediately.

Read Full story : Meningitis exposure from cosmetic surgeries in Mexico worry Texas doctors /

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

Meningitis outbreak in cosmetic surgery Texas doctors warn of meningitis risk in Mexico surgeries Cosmetic surgery meningitis scare in Texas Meningitis exposure in Mexico cosmetic procedures Texas doctors urge caution for meningitis risk in Mexican cosmetic surgeries