Health Authority Warns of Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Texas Suspects and Victims Identified

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to those who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, stating that they may have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis. Four people are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with cases of fungal meningitis caused by fusarium solani. Three people in Texas have died, and it is estimated that up to 220 people in the US may have been infected from epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. In the Rio Grande Valley, there are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion. Melendez has warned that the disease has a 40% fatality rate and is “highly lethal”.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

