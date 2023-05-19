health card treatment extension KP: Extension for Free Health Card Treatment Facility in KP Until May 22.

Facility of Free Treatment on Health Card Extended in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the extension of the facility of free treatment on health cards until May 22, 2021. The initiative was launched last year to provide free medical treatment to people living below the poverty line. The scheme has been highly praised for its effectiveness in providing healthcare to low-income families.

Background of the Health Card Scheme

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched the Sehat Sahulat Program in 2016 to provide free medical treatment to families living below the poverty line. The program was launched in collaboration with the federal government’s Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The Sehat Sahulat Program was initially launched in selected districts of the province and was later expanded to cover the entire province. The program provides health insurance to families living below the poverty line and enables them to access medical treatment at government hospitals and private health facilities.

Benefits of the Health Card Scheme

The Sehat Sahulat Program has been highly successful in providing healthcare to low-income families. The scheme has enabled families to access medical treatment at government hospitals and private health facilities without any financial burden. The scheme covers a wide range of medical treatments, including surgeries, diagnostic tests, medicines, and hospitalization.

The program has also helped to reduce the financial burden on low-income families. Many families are unable to afford medical treatment due to their limited financial resources. The Sehat Sahulat Program has helped to alleviate this problem by providing free medical treatment to families living below the poverty line.

Extension of the Health Card Scheme

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the extension of the facility of free treatment on health cards until May 22, 2021. The decision was taken to ensure that low-income families continue to receive free medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension of the scheme is a welcome move, especially during these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the healthcare system, and many families are struggling to afford medical treatment. The extension of the scheme will provide relief to families who are struggling to pay for medical treatment.

Conclusion

The Sehat Sahulat Program has been highly successful in providing healthcare to low-income families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The extension of the facility of free treatment on health cards until May 22, 2021, is a welcome move, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme has helped to reduce the financial burden on low-income families and has enabled them to access medical treatment without any financial burden. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should continue to support the scheme and ensure that it is accessible to all families living below the poverty line.

1. Health card extension in KP

2. Free treatment facility in KP

3. Health insurance in KP

4. Medical coverage in KP

5. Healthcare benefits in KP

News Source : Aaj English TV

Source Link :Facility of free treatment on health card has been extended till May 22 in KP/