“Health care stock performance”: 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Negatively Impact Your Portfolio This Quarter

Opportunity to Go Short on Overbought Healthcare Stocks

The healthcare sector is a lucrative area for investors, but it is not immune to overvaluation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a useful tool for gauging overbought conditions, which occur when the RSI value is above 70. Here is a list of the top overbought stocks in the healthcare sector, presenting an opportunity to short these overvalued companies.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing drugs for treating ophthalmic diseases. The company recently reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and is making significant progress in its pre-launch activities. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.8950 and an RSI value of 74.33. The price action of shares of Outlook Therapeutics rose 9% to close at $1.75 on Monday.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results and completed enrollment of its Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study of pelabresib ahead of schedule. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.85 and an RSI value of 74.05. The price action of shares of MorphoSys rose 2.6% to close at $6.75 on Monday.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech is a gene therapy company that recently received FDA approval for its Vyjuvek drug for treating dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The stock has a 52-week high of $127.02 and an RSI value of 72.89. The price action of shares of Krystal Biotech fell 1.9% to close at $121.79 on Monday.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company that recently received IND clearance enabling Phase 1/2 clinical trial for a combination of IDE397 and AMG 193 in MTAP-deletion solid tumors. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.96 and an RSI value of 70.85. The price action of shares of IDEAYA Biosciences fell 1.9% to close at $24.39 on Monday.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company that recently issued an overview of clinical progress, regulatory updates, and pipeline developments at R&D Day. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.05 and an RSI value of 78.88. The price action of shares of Biohaven fell 0.3% to settle at $21.65 on Monday.

In summary, the RSI indicator reveals that these healthcare stocks are overbought, making them vulnerable to a price correction. Shorting these overvalued stocks presents an opportunity to profit from the anticipated price drops. However, it is essential to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

