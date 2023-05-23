health diagnosis Nelly Furtado: Nelly Furtado Emerges with Health Diagnosis and Return to Music Scene

Nelly Furtado Talks Comeback and ADHD Diagnosis in First Full-Length Interview in Years

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado, who topped all the charts in the early-to-mid 2000s, is ready to reclaim her crown and has opened up in her first full-length interview in years about her comeback. The 44-year-old singer recently stunned in her first photoshoot in six years for Fault Magazine and discussed her life as a TikTok sensation, recording new music, and personal struggles.

Diagnosis of ADHD

During the interview, Nelly revealed that she was recently diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects an individual’s ability to retain attention and control impulsive behaviors. She believes that she has had it her whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a child kept her in check.

However, now she is using choreography and getting in the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with her ADHD. She finds the discipline really helps her brain and said, “The good news is I’m getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I’m hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it.”

When asked whether it felt harder learning of the condition in her 40s as opposed to her childhood, when most are usually diagnosed, she looked at it positively. She explained that she has the inattentive type of ADHD, not the hyperactive kind and called it a “blessing” that she hadn’t been diagnosed earlier in her life. She believes that she is now mature enough to not be overly dramatic about it and just deal with it and find solutions rather than dwell on the emotional side of it.

Return to Music

The pop superstar also announced that she was ready to make her big return to music, with her last release being 2018’s “Sticks and Stones” and her last album being 2017’s “The Ride.” She discussed an upcoming collaboration with Australian house producer Dom Dolla and said, “Dom really taught me to go back to that truth of just feeling good and finding the soul in the music.”

Nelly also gushed about the EDM world and how they weren’t concerned about creating a “pop smash” but more with making music that people could enjoy and dance to. She revealed, “I have so much music. I’ve recorded a hundred songs in the last 18 months, and I’m so excited to bring people new music.”

Embracing Past Hits on TikTok

Nelly also talked about the resurgence of her past hits such as 2007’s “Give It To Me” on TikTok and was all for embracing it. She found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to her music. She said, “When I started in this business, people would say, ‘Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,’ but 20 years have gone by, and people still like my music.”

Nelly last took to the stage at the Beyond the Valley Festival in December 2022.

News Source : Ahad Sanwari

Source Link :Nelly Furtado resurfaces to reveal recent health diagnosis and comeback/