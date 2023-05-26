health inequalities: AP and XINHUA report on how historical medical racism leads to health disparities for Black Americans.

The Impact of Medical Racism on Black Americans

Medical racism has been a long-standing issue in the United States, with roots deeply embedded in the history of the country. Black Americans have suffered the consequences of this systemic problem, experiencing poor health outcomes and unequal treatment in the healthcare system. The Associated Press (AP) recently reported on the health inequities that Black Americans face, citing medical racism as a significant factor.

The report highlighted that the bias that Black people can endure more pain than white people is still present in the field of medicine. This bias has adversely impacted the health outcomes of Black Americans, with many experiencing inadequate pain management or being denied access to medical treatments. Even medical school students of various racial and ethnic backgrounds and primary care providers of small and large practices have perpetuated this bias.

Furthermore, the report stated that Black children have historically been subjected to inhumane and extreme treatment in educational settings. Behavioral challenges have been met with inequitable treatment, perpetuating the medical racism that they experience. This can lead to long-term health problems and exacerbate existing health disparities.

The impact of medical racism on Black Americans extends beyond their health outcomes. Even in death, Black Americans have been denied the dignity their final resting places should have afforded them. Graveyard diggers were often hired to exhume and remove the bodies of Black people for the sake of medical research and studies, unbeknownst to family members. This is a clear example of the dehumanization that Black Americans have suffered at the hands of the medical community.

The consequences of medical racism can be seen in the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the virus, with higher rates of infection, hospitalization, and death. The healthcare system’s failure to address the underlying health disparities that Black Americans face has contributed to this disparity.

Addressing medical racism requires a multifaceted approach. Healthcare providers must confront their biases and work to provide equitable care to all patients. Medical schools must incorporate anti-racism education into their curricula to ensure that future healthcare providers are equipped to provide equitable care. Additionally, policies must be implemented to address the social determinants of health that contribute to health disparities.

In conclusion, medical racism has had a significant impact on the health outcomes and well-being of Black Americans. The systemic problem has perpetuated biases that have led to unequal treatment in the healthcare system and beyond. Addressing medical racism requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of health disparities in the Black community. The healthcare system must prioritize equity and provide dignified care to all patients, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

News Source : Xia Lin

Source Link :Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans: AP | XINHUA/