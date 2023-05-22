“health treatment mistakes”: Healthcare Treatment Popular Among People that an ER Nurse Would Refrain from Repeating

Popular Health Treatment ER Nurse Would ‘Never Do Again’

Nurses are some of the most trusted healthcare professionals. They have seen and experienced a lot of things in their line of work, and they have a wealth of knowledge when it comes to healthcare. That is why when a nurse says that there are certain health treatments that they would never do again, it is worth paying attention to.

One such nurse is Lex, a travelling nurse who has spent years working in emergency rooms. In a recent video, she shared the top three health treatments that she would never do again. One of these treatments is visiting a chiropractor.

Chiropractic care is a form of alternative medicine that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, especially those affecting the spine. Chiropractors use hands-on manipulation and other techniques to align the body’s musculoskeletal structure, with the aim of improving the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

While chiropractic care has gained popularity in recent years, Lex warns that there are risks associated with this treatment. She has seen patients who have suffered serious injuries as a result of chiropractic manipulation.

Lex notes that chiropractors are not medical doctors, and they do not have the same level of training and education as medical doctors. They may not be able to recognize underlying health conditions that could be exacerbated by chiropractic manipulation.

For example, if a patient has a herniated disc in their spine, chiropractic manipulation could cause the disc to rupture, leading to nerve damage and other serious health complications. Similarly, if a patient has osteoporosis, chiropractic manipulation could cause fractures in their bones.

Lex also notes that chiropractic manipulation can be dangerous if it is performed incorrectly. If the chiropractor applies too much force or uses the wrong technique, it could cause serious injury to the patient.

Despite these risks, many people continue to seek chiropractic care for a variety of health issues, including back pain, headaches, and neck pain. Lex suggests that patients who are considering chiropractic care should do their research and choose a reputable chiropractor who has the necessary training and experience.

Patients should also be honest with their chiropractor about their medical history and any underlying health conditions they may have. This will allow the chiropractor to make an informed decision about whether chiropractic manipulation is safe and appropriate for the patient.

In addition, Lex recommends that patients should always seek medical attention if they experience any unusual symptoms after chiropractic manipulation. This could include numbness, tingling, or weakness in the limbs, as well as severe pain or headache.

In conclusion, while chiropractic care can be a beneficial treatment for certain health conditions, it is not without risks. As a healthcare professional, Lex has seen the dangers associated with chiropractic manipulation and recommends that patients carefully consider the risks and benefits before seeking this treatment.

Patients should also choose a reputable chiropractor who has the necessary training and experience, and be honest about their medical history and any underlying health conditions they may have. By doing so, patients can help ensure that they receive safe and effective chiropractic care.

News Source : Brisbane Times

Source Link :Popular health treatment ER nurse would ‘never do again’/