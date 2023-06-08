Health warning issued after deadly fungal meningitis outbreak in Texas and Mexico

fungal meningitis : Health warning issued after deadly fungal meningitis found in patients who had surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has issued a warning to those who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico this year, cautioning that they may have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis. The meningitis has been identified as fusarium solani and has hospitalised four people in Hidalgo County, three of whom have died. Epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros are believed to have infected up to 220 people in the US. In the Rio Grande Valley, potentially 23 cases of exposure have been identified in Hidalgo County, and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms of the disease, which has a 40% fatality rate, include fever, headache, and stiff neck.

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

