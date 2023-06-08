Health Warning Issued as Three Texans Die from Fungal Meningitis Suspected to Have Been Contracted During Cosmetic Surgery in Matamoros, Mexico

fungal meningitis : Warning issued for cosmetic surgery patients in Matamoros, Mexico after deadly fungal meningitis outbreak: Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez warns of exposure risk to fusarium solani, with up to 220 people in the US potentially infected.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez has warned individuals who underwent cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, this year that they could have been exposed to a deadly fungal meningitis called fusarium solani. According to Melendez, four individuals are presently hospitalized in Hidalgo County for the disease, while three individuals in Texas have died, and up to 220 individuals in the United States could have been infected via epidural injections given at two clinics in Matamoros. In the Rio Grande Valley, there are potentially 23 cases of exposure in Hidalgo County and 70 in Cameron County. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion.

Read Full story : Meningitis exposure from cosmetic surgeries in Mexico worry Texas doctors /

News Source : Sandra Sanchez

Meningitis outbreak in Texas Cosmetic surgery risks in Mexico Meningitis exposure from medical tourism Texas doctors warn of meningitis from cosmetic surgery Meningitis cases linked to Mexican plastic surgery clinics