“Healthcare Management”: “Meet Dr. (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, a Healthcare Expert at ET HealthWorld”

Stem Cell Therapy: Advancements and Limitations

Stem cell therapy has been a topic of interest in the medical field for many years now. It is a promising technology that has the potential to revolutionize the way we treat various diseases and conditions. In an interview with Dr. (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, CEO & Director of IPSC Pain & Spine Hospitals, Shahid Akhter discussed the advancements and limitations associated with stem cell therapy.

Advancements in Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy has been successfully used for the treatment of cancers such as bone or blood cancer. The most common advancements in stem cell therapy for these types of cancers include bone marrow transplantation or hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. However, for non-cancer conditions like chronic pain due to degenerative conditions of the spine or joints, there has not been much evidence so far about the effectiveness of this therapy.

With refinements in harvesting technology, there is hope that stem cell therapy will soon become useful in these conditions too. This is because stem cell therapy has the capability to regenerate tissue. This has been a leading advancement in the last decade in stem cell therapy.

Challenges of Stem Cell Therapy

Whenever any new technology is introduced, there are always some challenges. The biggest challenge associated with stem cell therapy is the misuse of treatment. The medical community and Government are working to address this aspect. Detailed guidelines and protocols have been created. However, the medical community needs to ensure that these are diligently followed by all doctors treating patients with stem cell therapy.

Stem Cell Therapy and Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis worldwide. For its treatment, doctors have options for physiotherapy and medications. If they don’t work, then the ultimate option is knee replacement. However, with the introduction of stem cells and other regenerative therapies, we are now able to treat and regenerate the eroded tissue and cartilage in the knee joint.

The disadvantage of traditional regenerative interventions like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) was that these were only helping repair the existing tissue in the knee. They were not creating any new, healthy tissue. However, things have changed with the introduction of stem cells. If we inject stem cells precisely over the damaged tissue, they are able to convert the latter into normal tissue.

An important thing to note here is that this therapy is possible only when the patient comes to us with osteoarthritis in early stages. In advanced stages, when the tissue is totally damaged, stem cell therapy is not effective and should not be offered to the patient. In such cases, a surgical option in the form of knee replacement is a better solution.

Intervention Pain & Spine Center (IPSC)

A specialty in chronic pain management is a new concept in India, though it has existed in the world for many decades. Dr. Surange started his journey as a pain specialist in 2008 when he went to Budapest, Hungary, for Fellowship in Interventional Pain Practice and later to Korea and Germany for minimally invasive spine endoscopic procedures.

In 2012, he opened a five-bed daycare setup where he used to perform interventional procedures. In those years, there was not much awareness in India about pain medicine as a separate specialty. Over the last decade, an impressive amount of research has been conducted in this area in India. India is now the first country in the world to give super-specialty status to pain medicine.

In 2021, Dr. Surange opened a pain-specialty hospital in Delhi, the IPSC Pain & Spine Hospital, which is the only one of its kind in Asia. Here, they manage the entire spectrum of Chronic pain management, right from physiotherapy and rehabilitation to surgical interventions. Their main focus is on interventional procedures, such as minimally invasive procedures for spine, joints, etc. These are conducted as daycare or short-stay procedures, and the patient can often go home the same day.

Conclusion

Stem cell therapy is a promising technology that has the potential to revolutionize the way we treat various diseases and conditions. In India, stem cell therapy is only approved for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Detailed guidelines and protocols have been created for its use. The medical community needs to ensure that these are diligently followed by all doctors treating patients with stem cell therapy.

The IPSC Pain & Spine Hospital in Delhi is the only one of its kind in Asia that manages the entire spectrum of chronic pain management. They specialize in interventional procedures, such as minimally invasive procedures for spine, joints, etc. These procedures are conducted as daycare or short-stay procedures, and the patient can often go home the same day.

