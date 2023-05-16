Healthcare Performance: Analysts Give Positive Reviews as Integer Exhibits Impressive Performance in Healthcare Market

Integer Holdings Co. Continues to Impress with Strong Financials and Positive Analyst Reports

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) opened at $78.40 on Monday, with a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company’s financial ratios are impressive, with a current ratio of 2.79, quick ratio of 1.79, and debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Despite a one-year high of $86.18 and low of $50.05, Integer’s market capitalization value sits at $2.61 billion, with a PE ratio of 38.62 and price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67. The company’s beta is relatively high at 1.14, indicating higher volatility compared to other equities on average.

Analyst reports have been favorable for Integer, with Piper Sandler initiating coverage with an “overweight” rating and Citigroup starting coverage with a “neutral” rating. StockNews.com issued a “hold” rating and Bank of America initially assigned the stock as “neutral” before reverting to a “hold” rating. Three analysts rated the stock as a hold, while two analysts advocate for investors to buy into it.

Integer specializes in manufacturing aesthetic medical devices and components, ranging from cardio & vascular implements and cardiac & neuromodulation tools to orthopedic implants, among others. The company also offers customized battery power and management systems, charging & docking stations, as well as power supplies, which comprise Non-Medical sectors operating globally.

On Thursday, April 27th, the company released their quarterly earnings data, reporting revenue of $378.79 million during Q1 this year, beating analysts’ estimations by five cents ($0.05) and earning EPS of over $0.87. Analysts predicted the company would record $352.43 million in revenue, and Integer managed to surpass this estimation with a 21.8% growth in their quarter-over-quarter earnings.

Integer’s financial health is very healthy, with a debt-to-equity ratio of “Buy,” a price-to-earnings ratio of “Strong Buy,” and a price-to-book ratio of “Strong Buy.”

The current price target for Integer Holdings Co. is $79.25, with a consensus of $0.00 for low, median, and high targets.

Despite a decrease in Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates, institutional investors and hedge funds remain invested in Integer Holdings Co. Covestor Ltd has boosted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter, while Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio and US Asset Management LLC both purchased new stakes valued at about $46,000 and $51,000, respectively. State of Wyoming grew its holdings even further by 129.5% in the fourth quarter, with ownership now reaching 840 shares worth $58,000.

While there may be some hesitations around the potential decline of EPS estimates for Integer’s Q2 2023 earnings projections, the continued investment in the company’s stock by institutional investors and hedge funds holds a promising future for the company.

