Healthcare Stock: What’s the Best Healthcare Stock to Invest in: LLY, DXCM, or ISRG?

Healthcare Stocks: Comparing Eli Lilly, Dexcom, and Intuitive Surgical

Healthcare stocks have proven to be more resilient in uncertain macroeconomic conditions due to the essential nature of the products and services provided by companies in this sector. In this article, we use TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to compare Eli Lilly, Dexcom, and Intuitive Surgical to determine Wall Street’s most attractive healthcare pick.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)

Despite reporting weak earnings, Eli Lilly has been in the news lately due to favorable updates regarding its obesity drug Tirzepatide. In May 2022, the FDA approved Tirzepatide under the brand name Mounjaro to treat Type-2 diabetes, generating $568.5 million in sales in Q1 2023. The drug is expected to generate billions of dollars if it wins approval for obesity as well.

Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham recently reiterated a Buy rating on Eli Lilly and raised his price target to $500 from $450 following a proprietary consumer analysis that examined the growing hype around new obesity medications based on the responses of 1,100 U.S. consumers. The study found that more than 55% of consumers heard about these treatments on some form of social media, suggesting the need for targeted advertising.

Meacham expects increased interest in the drug as patients become familiar with its benefits, and he does not expect the obesity market to be a “zero-sum game.” He anticipates several big players like Eli Lilly, Novo, and Pfizer to see more “rapid improvements to reimbursement and competitive pricing pressure, which should lead to faster uptake.”

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Eli Lilly is based on 14 Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $450.75 implies nearly 6% upside.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dexcom is one of the leading makers of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance last month to reflect an upbeat Q1 performance and demand for the recently launched Dexcom G7 in the U.S.

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on DXCM stock with a price target of $134 as part of her analysis of the Q1 earnings season for the medical technology space. Thibault noted that Dexcom reported a strong quarter, and management’s commentary was upbeat on the early U.S. G7 launch, the interest in basal-only CGM, and the adoption of the Dexcom ONE CGMs.

Thibault thinks that the increase in 2023 revenue guidance was conservative, making it a prudent move that leaves room for “large beats and raises” in upcoming quarters. Thibault expects Dexcom to maintain its leadership position among new Type 1 patients starting on CGM, given its equation with endocrinologists.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Dexcom is based on 12 Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $141.17 suggests upside of nearly 23%.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical is a dominant player in the robotics-assisted surgical systems market, and the company’s da Vinci systems have gained strong acceptance over the past few years in the medical world. The company’s da Vinci Surgical System installed base grew 12% year-over-year to 7,779 systems as of the end of Q1 2023. Higher da Vinci procedure volumes drove a 14% rise in the company’s Q1 revenue to $1.7 billion, and adjusted EPS grew 9% to $1.23.

Truist analyst Richard Newitter increased the price target on Intuitive Surgical stock to $347 from $325 and maintained a Buy rating following Q1 earnings. Newitter believes that ISRG offers long-term double-digit revenue and earnings growth prospects. The analyst also highlighted the company’s new product cycle potential and market leadership within the underpenetrated robotics addressable market.

With 14 Buys and six Holds, Intuitive Surgical scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $315.11 suggests 2.7% upside.

Conclusion

Wall Street is more bullish on Eli Lilly and Dexcom than Intuitive Surgical. Analysts see higher upside potential in Dexcom, keeping in view the solid demand for CGMs in the diabetes space. As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Dexcom earns a nine out of 10, which indicates that the stock has the ability to outperform the broader market over the long term.

