“Healthy Baked Broccoli”: Healthy Recipe: Oven-Baked Broccoli

Baked Broccoli | Healthy Recipe

Broccoli is a nutritious green vegetable that is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It is also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those who are looking to maintain a healthy weight. Baked broccoli is a tasty and easy recipe that can be enjoyed as a side dish or a main course. This recipe is perfect for those who are trying to eat healthier without sacrificing taste.

Ingredients

1 large head of broccoli

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Cut the broccoli into florets and place them in a large bowl. Add the olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper to the bowl and toss the broccoli until it is evenly coated. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs over the broccoli and toss again until the broccoli is coated with the cheese and breadcrumbs. Transfer the broccoli to a baking sheet and spread it out in a single layer. Bake the broccoli in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until it is tender and lightly browned on the outside. Remove the broccoli from the oven and serve it hot.

Health Benefits of Broccoli

Broccoli is known for its numerous health benefits. It is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and potassium. It is also high in fiber, which can help promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation. Studies have shown that consuming broccoli can help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, and other chronic diseases. Broccoli is also low in calories and fat, making it an ideal choice for those who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Conclusion

Baked broccoli is a healthy and delicious recipe that is sure to please even the pickiest eaters. It is easy to make and requires only a few simple ingredients. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a healthy side dish or a main course. Broccoli is a nutritious vegetable that offers numerous health benefits, making it an ideal choice for those who are trying to eat healthier. So why not try this recipe today and enjoy all the benefits that broccoli has to offer?

