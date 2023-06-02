“Healthy Breakfast Recipes”: Quick and Nutritious Breakfast Choices for a Healthy Lifestyle

Chillas: The Perfect Summer Breakfast or Snack

Summer is back, and with it comes the need to find quick and nutritious meals that won’t leave you feeling weighed down in the heat. Cooking for hours in a hot kitchen is not an ideal option, and many people opt for healthier food choices during the summer months. Enter chillas, a light and delicious gram flour pancake that is perfect for summer.

But if you want to take your chillas to the next level, try making mixed dal chilla, which is packed with all the protein you need for a healthy breakfast or snack. Here is a quick and easy recipe for this delicious and nutritious dish.

Ingredients to Make Mix Dal Chilla

Green Moong Dal – 1/4 cup

Yellow Moong Dal – 1/4 cup

Urad Dal – 2-3 tbsp

Chana Dal – 2 tbsp

Ginger-green chilli paste – 1 tsp

Turmeric – 1/4 tsp spoon

Red chilli powder – 1/4 tsp

Hing – 2 pinches

Chopped green coriander – 2-3 tbsp

Oil – as needed

Salt – as per taste

How to Make Mix Dal Chilla

Step 1: Clean all the pluses thoroughly with water twice. Then take a big bowl and add the measured green moong, yellow moong, urad and chana dal and add water to it. Keep it aside to let it soak for an hour.

Step 2: After soaking, remove the excess water from the pulses and grind them to a smooth paste using a mixer.

Step 3: Add the ginger-green chilli paste, finely chopped coriander, turmeric, red chilli, hing, and salt to the paste and mix everything well.

Step 4: Take a non-stick tawa or pan and spread a little oil on it.

Step 5: Heat the pan, add the batter you made in the centre and slowly spread it on the pan in a circular motion.

Step 6: After spreading the chilla completely on the pan, let it cook and add some oil on the edges. Then turn the chilla over and apply some oil on the other side. Cook the mixed dal chilla till it becomes light golden from both sides.

Step 7: Place the chilla on a plate and continue the process to prepare Mix Dal Chilla one by one.

Step 8: Serve mixed dal chilla with mint chutney or tomato sauce for breakfast or as a snack.

Chillas are a versatile dish that can be enjoyed in many ways. They are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner. You can add your favourite vegetables or spices to the batter to give them your own unique twist. They are also a great option for people who are looking to switch to a healthier lifestyle.

In conclusion, chillas are the perfect summer breakfast or snack. They are quick and easy to make, nutritious, and delicious. With this simple recipe, you can enjoy a tasty and healthy meal without spending hours in the kitchen. So, try making mixed dal chilla today and enjoy the goodness of wholesome food.

News Source : Lifestyle Desk

Source Link :Easy-to-make Healthy Option For Your Breakfast/