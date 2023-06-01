“Healthy Chicken Burger Recipe”: How to Make an Easy and Healthy Chicken Burger: A Delicious Recipe

Kidilan Chicken Burger: An Easy and Healthy Recipe

Who doesn’t love burgers? They are delicious, filling, and convenient. However, many of the burgers available in fast-food chains are loaded with unhealthy ingredients and excessive calories. That’s why making your own burger is a great choice, especially if you are looking for a healthy and easy option. In this article, we will show you how to make a kidilan chicken burger that is both nutritious and delicious.

Ingredients

Ground chicken – 1 lb

Whole wheat burger buns – 4

Red onion – 1 medium, sliced

Tomato – 1 medium, sliced

Lettuce – 4 leaves

Garlic – 2 cloves, minced

Ginger – 1 tbsp, minced

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp, chopped

Cumin powder – 1 tsp

Paprika – 1 tsp

Salt – 1 tsp

Black pepper – 1/2 tsp

Olive oil – 1 tbsp

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix the ground chicken with minced garlic, minced ginger, chopped coriander leaves, cumin powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly distributed. Divide the chicken mixture into 4 equal portions and shape them into patties. Heat a grill pan or a non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tbsp of olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Place the chicken patties on the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown and cooked through. While the chicken is cooking, toast the burger buns on a separate pan or toaster until they are lightly browned. To assemble the burger, place a lettuce leaf on the bottom half of the bun, followed by a chicken patty, sliced tomato, and sliced red onion. Top with the other half of the bun. Repeat with the remaining burger buns and chicken patties. Your kidilan chicken burger is now ready to serve. Enjoy!

Tips

Here are some tips to make your chicken burger even more delicious:

Use whole wheat burger buns instead of white buns for added fiber and nutrients.

Add your favorite condiments such as ketchup, mustard, or mayo to enhance the flavor of your burger.

Experiment with different toppings such as avocado, cheese, or pickles to create your own unique burger.

For a spicier burger, add some chili flakes or hot sauce to the chicken mixture.

If you don’t have a grill pan or a non-stick frying pan, you can also cook the chicken patties on a regular pan or even on a grill.

Conclusion

Making your own burger is a great way to control the quality of the ingredients and ensure that you are eating a healthy and delicious meal. This kidilan chicken burger recipe is easy to make, packed with flavor, and loaded with nutrients. Try it out for your next meal and enjoy a guilt-free burger that will satisfy your cravings without compromising your health.

Chicken burger Homemade burger recipe Healthy fast food Grilled chicken sandwich Burger toppings

News Source : Bincy’s Kitchen

Source Link :കിടിലൻ ചിക്കൻ ബർഗർ എളുപ്പത്തിൽ | Chicken Burger Recipe | Easy & Healthy Burger Recipe/