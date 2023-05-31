“Healthy chicken recipe”: Savory Chicken Dish: Try this Delicious Recipe by Chef Sujivan Tillu #chicken #recipe

The Perfect Chicken Recipe for Any Occasion

Introduction

Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins out there, and there are hundreds of ways to cook it. Whether you’re looking for something healthy and nutritious, or something indulgent and comforting, chicken is the perfect ingredient to work with. In this article, we’ll be sharing a delicious chicken recipe that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

For this recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a shallow dish, combine the flour, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Coat each chicken breast in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Transfer the chicken breasts to a baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through. While the chicken is baking, make the sauce. In the same skillet you used to cook the chicken, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chicken broth and heavy cream, whisking until smooth. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh parsley. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Remove the chicken from the oven and spoon the sauce over the top. Serve hot, garnished with additional chopped parsley if desired.

Variations

This recipe is very versatile and can be easily adapted to suit your tastes. Here are a few variations you might want to try:

To make this recipe healthier, you can use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour, and substitute low-fat milk for the heavy cream.

If you like spicy food, you can add a pinch of cayenne pepper to the flour mixture, or use hot paprika instead of regular paprika.

If you want to add some extra flavor to the sauce, you can sauté some minced garlic and onions in the butter before adding the chicken broth and heavy cream.

If you’re a fan of mushrooms, you can add some sliced mushrooms to the sauce and cook them until they’re tender.

Conclusion

This chicken recipe is easy to make and packed with flavor. It’s perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, and can be easily adapted to suit your tastes. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

