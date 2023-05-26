Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies: Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe with Oats – No Sugar and No Maida

Oats Chocolate Cookies Recipe – Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies – No Sugar | No Maida

Introduction

Cookies are a popular snack item that people of all ages love to munch on. However, most of the cookies available in the market are high in sugar and not healthy. But, worry not! We have a recipe for healthy chocolate chip cookies that are made using oats and without sugar or maida.

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1 egg

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the rolled oats, almond flour, baking powder, and salt. In another mixing bowl, whisk the egg until it’s light and frothy. Add the coconut oil and honey to the egg and mix well. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Stir in the chocolate chips. Using a cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy your healthy chocolate chip cookies!

Why This Recipe is Healthy?

This recipe is healthy because it uses oats instead of maida which is a refined flour. Oats are rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals. They also help in reducing cholesterol levels and keeping your heart healthy.

The recipe does not contain any sugar, instead, honey is used as a natural sweetener. Honey has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a healthier option than sugar.

The recipe also uses dark chocolate chips which are a healthier alternative to regular milk chocolate chips. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Lastly, the recipe uses coconut oil which is a healthier alternative to vegetable oils. Coconut oil is rich in medium-chain triglycerides which are easily digested and used as energy by the body.

Conclusion

Making healthy chocolate chip cookies is possible with this recipe that uses oats, honey, and dark chocolate chips. These cookies are not only delicious but also provide essential nutrients to your body. So, the next time you crave cookies, make these healthy ones at home!

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Healthy Chocolate Cookies No Sugar Chocolate Cookies No Maida Chocolate Cookies Low-Calorie Chocolate Cookies

News Source : Meghna’s Food Magic

Source Link :Oats Chocolate Cookies Recipe – Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookies – No sugar | No Maida/