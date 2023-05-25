“Healthy Chocolate Cream Recipe”: Looking for a Dessert High in Protein? Discover a Nutritious Chocolate Cream Recipe from a Dietitian

Indulge in a Healthy Chocolate Dessert with This 4-Ingredient Recipe

If you’re trying to stick to a strict diet, desserts can be a real challenge. Most sweet treats are loaded with refined sugar, which can have negative effects on your health. Even “sugar-free” packaged desserts can contain harmful substances. While fruits and nuts are recommended as healthier alternatives, they don’t always satisfy your craving for something chocolatey and delicious. But don’t worry, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has a solution. She recently shared a 4-ingredient recipe for a healthy chocolate dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health.

Here’s how to make Pooja Makhija’s healthy chocolate cream at home:

Ingredients:

– Chickpeas

– Dates

– Unsweetened cocoa powder

– Milk (almond milk or any other kind)

Instructions:

1. Add chickpeas, dates, unsweetened cocoa powder, and milk to a blender jar.

2. Blend until you get a smooth mixture. Add more milk as necessary to achieve a creamy texture.

3. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and place it in the freezer for around 30 minutes to set.

4. Enjoy your guilt-free chocolate dessert!

Why This Dessert Is Healthy:

It uses dates in place of refined sugar: Dates are a nutritious substitute for sugar. They are rich in vitamins A, B, and C, as well as minerals such as iron, calcium, and phosphorus. They are known to lower cholesterol, improve bone health, and increase energy levels. It is high in protein: Chickpeas, dates, and milk are all good sources of protein. If you’re trying to increase your protein intake, this dessert can be a good addition to your diet. Chickpeas also contain calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and Vitamin K. It is low in fat: Many desserts, like ice cream, are full of fat because their base requires an ample amount of high-fat milk or heavy cream. While this chocolate cream does contain milk, its quantity is much lesser. Additionally, the key ingredient of this base is chickpeas and not any milk product. Overall, this dessert is relatively low in fat. It may aid with weight loss: Chickpeas and dates are high in fiber, which can help promote satiety, curb cravings, and aid with weight loss. The protein content of this dessert can also aid your fitness goals. It provides you with a healthy energy boost and may keep your blood sugar levels relatively stable.

Now you know exactly what to make the next time you’re craving something chocolatey and delicious. This healthy chocolate cream is easy and quick to make, and it won’t sabotage your diet. Give it a try and indulge guilt-free!

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Protein-rich desserts Healthy dessert recipes Chocolate cream desserts Nutritious treats Desserts for fitness enthusiasts

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :Want A Protein-Rich Dessert? Nutritionist Shares Healthy Chocolate Cream Recipe/