Healthy Chocolate Recipe: Pooja Makhija’s Bana-Chocolate Recipe: A Delectable and Nutritious Sweet Treat.

Indulge in guilt-free Bana-Chocolate with this easy recipe by Pooja Makhija

Chocolates are loved by everyone, but their unhealthy ingredients can make one conscious about consuming them. However, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija has come up with an easy and healthy recipe for Bana-Chocolate that is sure to satisfy your cravings without any guilt.

Ingredients:

Mashed banana

Desiccated coconut

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Date paste (just dates soaked in hot water)

Dark chocolate to coat

Some coconut to sprinkle

Method:

Put 1-2 bananas in a bowl and mash them using a fork. Add 1 tbsp of cocoa powder along with 2-3 tbsps of coconut powder. Prepare the date paste by soaking dates in hot water and putting them in the bowl. Knead them till they achieve a dough-like consistency. Shape them into cylindrical balls and place them on a blotting paper. Dip them in dark chocolate and sprinkle some coconut shreddings on them. Enjoy.

You can also refrigerate them to enjoy this snack for at least 2 weeks. This recipe is not only easy to make but also a healthier alternative to traditional chocolates that are high in sugar and other unhealthy ingredients. With Bana-Chocolate, you can indulge in your favorite food without any guilt and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

So, next time you crave some chocolates, try this recipe by Pooja Makhija and relish the taste of this lip-smacking beauty without any worry about your health. Do share your thoughts on this recipe with us!

Healthy chocolate recipe Pooja Makhija’s Bana-Chocolate recipe Nutritious chocolate snack Low-calorie chocolate dessert Guilt-free chocolate indulgence

News Source : Rhea Varghese

Source Link :Bana-Chocolate Recipe: Nutritionist Pooja Makhija’s Sweet Recipe Is All Things Healthy And Delicious/