“Healthy Desserts”: Discover Almond-Pecan Date Truffles on exploreVenango.com

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Almond-Pecan Date Truffles

Ingredients

1/3 cup apple juice

1 package (8 ounces) of chopped dates

1 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted

1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup ground almonds, toasted

Directions

In a microwave, warm apple juice. Stir in dates; let stand for 5 minutes to soften, stirring occasionally. Remove dates from apple juice; discard liquid. Transfer dates to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment; process until smooth. Add pecans and spices; pulse just until combined (mixture will be thick). Shape mixture into 1-in. balls; place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate, covered, 30-60 minutes. Roll date balls in almonds.

