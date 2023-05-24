“Healthy egg muffins”: Perfect for Busy Mornings: Wholesome Egg Muffins Recipe for a Healthy Breakfast on the Go

Healthy Breakfast Muffins: A Quick and Easy Recipe

Getting breakfast on the go can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding healthy food options. However, for those who love scrambled eggs, these muffins are the perfect solution. With so many variations of these omelette-style snacks, it can be easy to overcomplicate them. But with this easy recipe, the base product requires just three simple ingredients – eggs, salt, and pepper. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making healthy breakfast muffins by the chefs at Lifemadesweeter.

Ingredients

For 12 servings:

Six large eggs

One-quarter of a teaspoon of salt

A pinch of ground black pepper

One quarter of a teaspoon of dried oregano, chilli flakes, basil, parsley or other dried herbs

Method

These omelette-cup muffins are best when cooked in a warm oven which should be preheated to 175C. To avoid sticking, take care to lightly coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray before making the mixture.

If using fillings, fill up three to four cups with finely chopped vegetables like spinach, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Then divide this out between the 12 muffin cases to ensure an even spread. The cases can be left empty to make plain egg muffins.

For the mixture, whisk together the eggs, salt, pepper and any other seasonings in a large jug. Extra whites can be added at this point to increase the protein content. Once combined, carefully fill each muffin cup three-quarters of the way to the top with the egg mixture.

Bake for around 24 minutes until the mixture is set and leave them to cool for a few minutes after removing the tin from the oven. Run a butter knife around the edges of each muffin to loosen the cups and remove them from the pan.

Enjoy hot or leave to cool on a wire rack before storing in the fridge or freezer to eat at a later date. The breakfast snacks will keep for up to three days in the fridge, and up to three months when frozen.

To safely freeze the muffins, wrap them up individually with cling film once fully cooled. Then place them in a zip-top bag in the freezer. The cups can also be reheated, just ensure they are left to thaw overnight in the refrigerator or reheat directly from frozen for one to two minutes on a medium microwave setting.

Variations

A chef at Lifemadesweeter said: “These healthy veggie egg muffins are the perfect breakfast or snack, plus freezer and kid-friendly. Add any of your favourite veggies or try a combo of spinach, feta, tomatoes, and extra egg whites for high protein.”

You can customize the muffins by adding your favourite veggies or cheese. You can also use turkey sausage, bacon, or ham for added flavour. The possibilities are endless, and you can create a new flavour every time you make these muffins.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these healthy breakfast muffins are a quick and easy recipe that you can make ahead of time. They make for a perfect breakfast or snack on the go, and you can customize them to your liking. They are high in protein and low in carbs, making them a perfect option for those who are watching their weight. Give this recipe a try, and you won’t be disappointed.

Breakfast muffin recipes Healthy breakfast ideas High protein breakfast Meal prep breakfast ideas Egg muffin variations

News Source : Phoebe Cornish

Source Link :Recipe: Healthy egg muffins are ‘perfect’ for breakfast on the go/