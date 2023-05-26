“healthy eggplant recipes”: Healthy Recipe: Grilled Eggplant with Peanut Ginger Sauce from The First Mess

Grilled Eggplant with Peanut Ginger Sauce: A Vegan Delight for Your Next Cookout

If you’re looking for a vegan main dish that’s easy to make, packed with flavor, and perfect for your next cookout, look no further than grilled eggplant with peanut ginger sauce. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also pantry-friendly and satisfying.

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 scallions, thinly sliced for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the eggplant slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the eggplant slices until they are tender and slightly charred, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey or maple syrup, ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes (if using). Arrange the grilled eggplant slices on a platter and drizzle the peanut ginger sauce over them. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve.

Why Grilled Eggplant with Peanut Ginger Sauce is a Great Vegan Main Dish

Grilled eggplant with peanut ginger sauce is a great vegan main dish for several reasons. First, it’s easy to make and requires minimal prep time. Second, it’s made with simple, pantry-friendly ingredients that you likely already have on hand. Third, it’s packed with flavor and texture, making it a satisfying and delicious meal. Finally, it’s a great option for cookouts and outdoor gatherings, as it can be grilled outside and served as a main dish or side.

The Health Benefits of Eggplant

Eggplant is a nutrient-dense vegetable that’s low in calories and high in fiber. It’s also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and K, potassium, and manganese. In addition, eggplant contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that may help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

The Health Benefits of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is a good source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. It’s also rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium. In addition, peanut butter contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that may help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a vegan main dish that’s easy to make, packed with flavor, and perfect for your next cookout, try grilled eggplant with peanut ginger sauce. It’s a delicious and satisfying meal that’s also good for you. Plus, it’s a great way to showcase the versatility and deliciousness of plant-based eating.

