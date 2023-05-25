“Healthy Fig Pudding Recipe”: Turkish Fig Pudding Recipe Without Sugar

Fig Pudding Turkish Recipe | No Added Sugar

Fig pudding is a delicious and healthy dessert that can be enjoyed by everyone. This Turkish recipe is easy to make and requires no added sugar, making it a guilt-free treat. The natural sweetness of figs makes this pudding a perfect dessert for those who are trying to watch their sugar intake.

Ingredients

1 cup dried figs, chopped

1 cup water

1 cup milk

3 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the chopped figs and water. Bring to a boil over medium heat and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the figs are soft. Using a blender or food processor, puree the figs and water until smooth. Set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, cornstarch, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon until smooth. Add the fig puree to the milk mixture and whisk until well combined. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens and comes to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring constantly, for an additional 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and pour the pudding into individual serving dishes. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until set. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Variations

There are many ways to customize this fig pudding recipe to suit your tastes. Here are a few ideas:

Add chopped nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, for a bit of crunch.

Sprinkle the top with a bit of extra cinnamon or nutmeg for added flavor.

Top with whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt for added richness.

Health Benefits

Fig pudding is a healthy dessert option that is packed with nutrients and fiber. Figs are a great source of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, calcium, and magnesium. They are also high in fiber, which can help improve digestion and promote feelings of fullness.

By using no added sugar in this recipe, you can enjoy the natural sweetness of figs without the added calories and blood sugar spikes that can come from added sugars. This makes it a great dessert option for those who are watching their sugar intake or trying to maintain a healthy weight.

Conclusion

Fig pudding is a delicious and healthy dessert that can be enjoyed by everyone. This Turkish recipe is easy to make, requires no added sugar, and is packed with nutrients and fiber. It’s a guilt-free treat that you can enjoy any time of the day or night.

So why not give it a try? Your taste buds and your body will thank you!

