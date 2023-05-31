“Healthy fish recipe”: “Aasikitchen6917’s Healthy Fish Recipe for Weight Loss: How to Steam Fish without a Steamer”

Healthy Fish Recipe For Weight Loss | Steam Fish Without Steamer

For those who are trying to lose weight, incorporating fish into their diet is a great idea. Fish is a low-calorie and high-protein food that can help you feel full and satisfied without consuming too many calories. Steam cooking fish is also a healthy way to prepare it, as it helps to retain its nutritional value. However, if you don’t have a steamer at home, don’t worry! In this article, we’ll show you how to steam fish without a steamer.

Ingredients

1 pound of fish fillets (such as cod, salmon, or tilapia)

1 lemon, sliced

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F/190°C. Line a baking dish with aluminum foil. Place the fish fillets on the foil and drizzle with olive oil. Squeeze lemon juice over the fish and place the lemon slices on top. In a small bowl, mix together the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the fish fillets. Cover the dish with another piece of aluminum foil, creating a tent-like structure so that the foil does not touch the fish. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

Health Benefits of Fish

Fish is a great source of protein that is low in calories and saturated fat. It is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help to reduce inflammation in the body and lower the risk of heart disease. Additionally, fish is a good source of vitamin D, which is important for bone health and immune function.

Conclusion

This healthy fish recipe is a great option for those who are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet. Steam cooking the fish helps to retain its nutritional value, while the combination of spices and lemon adds flavor without adding extra calories. And best of all, you don’t even need a steamer to make it!

