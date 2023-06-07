“healthy fried rice recipe”: “Creating a Healthier Version of Fried Rice with the Help of a Baking Pan”

Ever Wanted Restaurant-Style Fried Rice at Home? Try This Easy Baked Recipe from Taste.com.au

If you’re someone who loves the taste of restaurant-style fried rice but doesn’t want to spend too much time in the kitchen, Taste.com.au has got you covered. They’ve created an easy-to-follow recipe for baked fried rice that will make your midweek meals more exciting without putting in too much effort.

The Easiest Dinner Recipe Ever

This flavour-packed rice is prepped in less than 15 minutes and because it’s baked, you end up with perfectly fluffy rice with the most addictively crispy edges. It’s a one-pan recipe, so ditch your frying pan and crack your eggs straight into the dish. Hello, effortless clean up.

The Best Fried Rice in the World

What makes this special fried rice the ultimate weeknight dinner? According to Taste.com.au’s food director Michelle Southan, it’s all about using staple ingredients then letting the oven do all the work.

“This recipe has simple ingredients most of us will have in the pantry,” she says. “With brown rice and soy sauce, you can almost set and forget this easy-to-make side. Make it in just one pan and pop it in the oven to cook. It is a great dish for using up leftover ham or whatever deli meat you can find in the fridge and throwing in some frozen veggies. Fried rice doesn’t need to be complicated and better still, it can even be good for you.”

Healthy Fried Rice: It Is Possible

Loaded with veggies, brown rice, low-fat ham and light soy sauce, you can be confident this meal is filled with goodness. With so many rave reviews left by Taste.com.au members, we can guarantee this dish will be a huge hit with the family. Bonus: if you have any leftovers, it tastes even better the next day.

Full Recipe: Fry-Free Famous Fried Rice

If you’re ready to try this delicious baked fried rice recipe, head over to Taste.com.au and give it a go. You won’t be disappointed.

Make Fried Rice Your Own

One of the best things about this recipe is how easy it is to customise. Try adding some sesame oil and sesame seeds for a nutty flavour, up the crunch with bean sprouts or tender baby corn, and throw in some spicy kimchi for extra heat. Make it gluten-free by swapping soy sauce for tamari, add some seasoned tofu for a vegetarian option, or scrap the egg to turn it into a vegan-friendly dinner. The options are endless.

What Can I Serve with This Baked Fried Rice?

This fried rice is super versatile, so you can serve it on its own or team it with a protein of your choice (preferably oven-baked for minimal effort). Here are some of our favourite recipes that would go perfectly:

Sticky Asian pulled pork

Honey soy chicken wings

Ginger and chilli baked salmon

For more recipe ideas, head to Taste.com.au or check out the Taste Test Kitchen now.

