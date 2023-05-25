“Healthy Frozen Yogurt Recipe”: Creamy and Healthy Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Soft Serve Recipe!

Easy Dark Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Recipe

This thick and creamy soft serve chocolate frozen yogurt recipe is the perfect low calorie dessert for a hot summer day. With just five ingredients, it’s almost too simple to make this recipe at home. And the best part is that there’s no heavy cream or condensed milk, and no ice cream maker required for the homemade chocolate froyo.

Healthy Chocolate Frozen Yogurt Ingredients

Here’s what you need for the DIY chocolate recipe: plain yogurt, cocoa powder, salt, sweetener of choice, and pure vanilla extract.

The cocoa powder: This can be regular unsweetened cocoa powder, Dutch cocoa powder, or even hot cocoa or hot chocolate mix. I recommend using Dutch if you want the most authentic and rich chocolate taste.

The yogurt: Pretty much any regular or Greek yogurt works here, including dairy free yogurt like almond milk or coconut milk yogurt. If you wish to use vanilla yogurt, omit the vanilla extract in the recipe. Or for a fun twist, try blueberry or strawberry yogurt.

Sweetener of choice: Use your go-to all purpose granulated or liquid sweetener. Regular sugar, coconut sugar, date sugar, pure maple syrup, honey, or agave all work. To lower the calories or for sugar free frozen yogurt, you can use erythritol or xylitol.

Optional ingredients: Change up the flavor and pack in added nutrition with a mashed banana, a few tablespoons of peanut butter or Homemade Nutella, or a scoop of plain or chocolate protein powder.

For a vegan recipe, choose plant based yogurt. For keto chocolate frozen yogurt with no sugar, choose your favorite keto yogurt and sweetener.

How to Make the Best Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

In a large mixing bowl or a blender, whisk or process the yogurt, cocoa powder, salt, sweetener, and pure vanilla extract. Also add in the optional banana and peanut or almond butter, if using.

Once evenly mixed, transfer the chocolate yogurt mixture to either a frozen ice cream machine or a chilled large airtight container. Stir the yogurt in the container or churn in the machine according to manufacturer’s instructions. Then swirl in about a third cup of mini chocolate chips if you wish.

You can eat the chocolate fudge frozen yogurt immediately as chocolate soft serve or freeze for up to an hour for a firmer texture.

If not using an ice cream maker, place the bowl of chocolate yogurt in the freezer. Stir the contents every half hour for two or three hours total. Store leftover froyo in the airtight container for up to a month. Thaw for about fifteen to thirty minutes before enjoying.

How to Make it in the Blender

If you have a high speed blender, like a Blendtec or Vitamix, you can make the recipe without using either of the two methods above. Pour the chocolate yogurt mixture into ice cube trays or a very shallow long container and freeze until solid. Pop the chocolate ice cubes into the blender, and blend with the tamper until it reaches a smooth soft serve texture. This option will only work in a blender that is strong enough to fully blend and pulverize hard foods like frozen fruit and ice cubes.

The recipe was adapted from my Homemade Frozen Yogurt and Cherry Frozen Yogurt, and from this homemade Peanut Butter Frozen Yogurt.

