Healthy Layered Dessert Recipe: Indulge in a Layered Dessert Recipe that Combines Health and Delicacy in Every Bite

Mango Cheesecake: A Delicious and Healthy Dessert

Introduction

Are you looking for a dessert that is both healthy and delicious? Look no further than mango cheesecake! Made with mango puree and topped with sliced mangoes, this silky smooth cheesecake is a great delight that is also simple to create. The delicious flavour and texture fusion of mango cheesecake provides the utmost satisfaction. In this article, we will discuss how to make mango cheesecake and its health benefits.

Ingredients

To make mango cheesecake, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of cream cheese

1 cup of mango puree

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup of graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup of melted butter

Sliced mangoes for topping

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a bowl, mix together graham cracker crumbs and melted butter until well combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes and then set aside to cool. In a separate bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add sugar and beat until well combined. Add mango puree, vanilla extract, and heavy cream. Mix until well combined. Add eggs one at a time and mix until well combined. Pour the mixture into the cooled crust. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the center is almost set. Remove from oven and let it cool to room temperature. Chill the cheesecake in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight. Top with sliced mangoes before serving.

Health Benefits

Mango cheesecake is not only delicious but also has several health benefits. Mangoes are a rich source of vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and prevent diseases. They are also high in fiber, which aids digestion and promotes gut health. Mangoes are also rich in antioxidants, which prevent oxidative damage to cells and reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Cheesecake, on the other hand, is high in protein and calcium, which are essential for bone health. It also contains healthy fats, which help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. However, cheesecake is also high in calories and sugar, so it should be consumed in moderation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mango cheesecake is a delicious and healthy dessert that is easy to make. Its creamy texture and sweet mango flavour make it a perfect dessert for any occasion. Furthermore, the health benefits of mango and cheesecake make it a guilt-free indulgence. So why not try making mango cheesecake at home and enjoy its deliciousness and health benefits?

Healthy dessert recipes Layered dessert recipes Delicate dessert recipes Low-fat dessert recipes Nutritious dessert recipes

News Source : Rhea Varghese

Source Link :A Dessert Recipe With Health And Delicacy Served At Each Layer/