“Healthy meal ideas”: Recipe for a Nutritious Meal

Healthy Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Quinoa Salad
Looking for a healthy and delicious recipe that’s easy to make? Look no further than this grilled chicken with quinoa salad! This dish is packed with protein and nutrients, and it’s a great way to get your daily dose of veggies.
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and grill for 6-8 minutes per side, or until cooked through.
While the chicken is cooking, prepare the quinoa according to package instructions.
In a large bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, spinach, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese.
In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt, and black pepper.
Pour the dressing over the quinoa salad and toss to combine.
Serve the grilled chicken with the quinoa salad on the side.
Health Benefits
This grilled chicken with quinoa salad is not only delicious, but it’s also packed with a variety of health benefits. Here are just a few:
- Protein: Chicken is a great source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues in your body.
- Fiber: Quinoa is high in fiber, which can help promote healthy digestion and keep you feeling full and satisfied.
- Antioxidants: Spinach and tomatoes are both rich in antioxidants, which can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals.
- Heart-Healthy: Olive oil is a healthy fat that can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Overall, this grilled chicken with quinoa salad is a delicious and nutritious meal that you can feel good about eating. Give it a try and see how easy it is to incorporate healthy ingredients into your diet!
