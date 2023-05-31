Introduction:

Mornings can be quite hectic for most people. Getting ready for work, packing lunches, dropping kids off at school, and trying to fit in a healthy breakfast can be a challenge. However, having a set routine can make these tasks easier to manage. In this article, we will share a busy morning to night routine and a delicious band gobhi chicken recipe.

Morning Routine:

Start off your morning by waking up at a consistent time every day. This will help regulate your body’s natural clock and make it easier to wake up in the morning. Once you are up, start with a glass of warm water with lemon to kick-start your metabolism.

Next, prepare a healthy breakfast. We suggest chana haleem and nihari. Chana haleem is a nutritious dish made with split chickpeas, wheat, and lentils. It is high in protein and fiber, making it a great breakfast option. Nihari is a slow-cooked meat stew made with beef or lamb. It is rich in flavor and a great source of protein. Pair these dishes with some freshly made tandoori bread or paratha.

After breakfast, it’s time to get ready for work. Shower, brush your teeth, and get dressed. If you have kids, make sure they are dressed and ready for school too. Pack their lunches the night before to save time in the morning.

Daytime Routine:

At work, try to prioritize your tasks for the day. Complete the most important ones first to avoid feeling overwhelmed later in the day. Take short breaks throughout the day to stretch your legs and clear your mind.

For lunch, we suggest trying our band gobhi chicken recipe. This dish is made with chicken, cauliflower, and a variety of spices. It is a healthy and flavorful option that can be paired with rice or roti.

After work, it’s time to unwind. Take a few minutes to relax and decompress before heading home. Listen to some music or read a book to destress after a long day.

Evening Routine:

Once you are home, it’s time to prepare dinner. Try making a dish that is both nutritious and easy to prepare. We suggest making paya, a traditional Pakistani dish made with lamb or beef trotters. It is a rich and flavorful dish that is packed with protein and nutrients. Serve it with some naan or roti.

After dinner, spend some time with your family. Catch up on each other’s day and bond over some activities. You can play board games, watch a movie, or go for a walk together.

Before bed, take some time to wind down. Turn off your electronic devices and read a book or practice some relaxation techniques. This will help you fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your sleep.

Conclusion:

Having a set routine can help you manage your busy mornings and make your day more productive. By prioritizing your tasks and taking short breaks throughout the day, you can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. Additionally, preparing nutritious meals like chana haleem, nihari, band gobhi chicken, and paya can help you stay healthy and energized throughout the day. So, try incorporating these tips and recipes into your daily routine for a healthier and happier life.

