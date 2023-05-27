Healthy Memorial Day Recipes: Memorial Day Recipes: Tasty and Nutritious Ideas

Eating Purely: 100 All-Natural, Organic, Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy Life

Elizabeth Stein, a holistic nutrition counselor and founder of Purely Elizabeth, shares some of her favorite healthy and delicious recipes in her latest cookbook, “Eating Purely: 100 All-Natural, Organic, Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy Life.” Stein is on a mission to help others live a more health-conscious lifestyle, and her cookbook takes familiar and well-loved foods and prepares them using the most nutrient-rich ingredients, leaving you feeling more energized, healthy, and radiant.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, we have curated some of our favorite gluten-free recipes for you to try. Add a few of these healthy (but delicious!) options to your Memorial Day feast and impress your guests!

Roasted Eggplant Dip

Vegan and gluten-free, this roasted eggplant dip, also known as “Baba Ganoush,” is a delicious and healthy option for your Memorial Day gathering.

Ingredients:

2 eggplants, cut into ¼”–½” slices

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons tahini

½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 lemon, juiced

Pomegranate seeds to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, place sliced eggplant and drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil. Roast for 25 minutes. When the eggplant has cooled, place all ingredients in a food processor. Pulse into a creamy consistency. Serve with pomegranate seeds and a drizzle of olive oil.

Grilled Zucchini Boats (with Chickpeas, Tomatoes & Artichokes)

This vegetarian and gluten-free dish is a great way to incorporate fresh summer produce into your Memorial Day meal.

Ingredients:

2 large zucchini, cut in half lengthwise

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup grape tomatoes, halved

½ cup marinated artichoke hearts, chopped

½ cup canned chickpeas

½ cup Parmesan cheese, shaved

Basil

Instructions:

Scoop out the center of the zucchini, leaving about ½” of zucchini on the skin. Drizzle 1 tbsp olive oil over zucchini. Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Place zucchini on the grill and cook for 4–5 minutes per side. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, add 1 tbsp olive oil. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, 2–3 minutes. Add tomatoes, artichokes, and chickpeas and sauté for 3–5 minutes. Fill the zucchini with vegetables and top with cheese and basil. Place back on the grill (or under the broiler) for another 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Grilled Corn, Avocado & Tomato Salad

This vegan and gluten-free salad is the perfect example of farm-fresh eating. With summer’s sweet corn and tomatoes, this salad really doesn’t need too much more.

Ingredients:

2 ears of corn

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lime, juiced

Instructions:

Remove husks from corn and grill over medium heat for 10 minutes. Cut the corn off the cob with a knife. Set aside and let cool. When cooled, combine with the remaining ingredients in a bowl and serve.

Maple-Glazed Salmon (with Stir-Fried Veggies & Cashews)

This gluten-free dish is a staple salmon recipe that is super flavorful and will definitely have your guests asking for more.

Ingredients:

¼ cup tamari

3 tablespoon maple syrup

3 tablespoon sesame oil

2 (8-oz) wild salmon

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Instructions:

In a large, shallow dish, whisk the tamari with the maple syrup and sesame oil. Add the salmon and turn to coat. Press the ginger and garlic onto both sides of the salmon. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, turning the salmon a few times. Preheat oven to 450°F. In an ovenproof dish, cook salmon for 10–12 minutes or until the salmon is opaque in the center. Transfer to a serving plate and garnish with scallion and sesame seeds, serve with stir-fried veggies.

Stir-Fried Veggies & Cashews:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

2 heads baby bok choy, chopped

1 tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon tamari

½ cup cashews, crushed

Sesame seeds

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat, add onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shiitakes, bok choy, mirin, and tamari. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Toss in cashews and stir. Serve and garnish with sesame seeds.

Raw Raspberry Lemon Cheesecake

This vegan and gluten-free cheesecake is a much lighter and healthier option than the traditional cheesecake, and the cashews provide a rich taste.

Ingredients for cheesecake crust:

1 cup pecans

1 cup dates, pitted

½ tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Ingredients for cheesecake filling:

2 cups cashews

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 lemons, juiced

⅓ cup coconut oil

⅓ cup coconut sugar

2 cups raspberries

¼ cup maple syrup

Instructions:

In a food processor, blend crust ingredients until a crumbly paste is formed. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of a pie dish and spoon the crust mixture on top of the parchment paper. With your hand, press the mixture into the pie dish. In a high-speed blender, blend cashews, vanilla, lemon juice, coconut oil, and coconut sugar. Pour half the filling on top of the crust. With the remaining half, continue to blend with raspberries and maple syrup, leaving a few raspberries to the side for decoration. Pour raspberry filling on top of cashew filling and place in the refrigerator for an hour before serving. When ready to serve, remove the parchment paper and top with raspberries.

Skillet-Baked Apple Cranberry Crisp

This gluten-free and vegan dessert is the perfect way to end your Memorial Day meal. The topping is made with Purely Elizabeth Ancient Grain Original Oatmeal, making it a healthier option.

Ingredients:

2 gala apples, cut into thin slices

1 cup cranberries

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ cup coconut sugar

Topping:

¼ cup coconut sugar

¾ cup Purely Elizabeth Ancient Grain Original Oatmeal

1 ounce vegan butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Meanwhile, heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add sliced apples, cranberries, lemon juice, and coconut sugar. Stir and cook for 5–7 minutes. In a bowl, combine the topping ingredients. Stir to combine into clumpy pieces. Pour over the apple and cranberry mixture and place in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve with coconut milk ice cream on top.

These recipes are adapted from “Eating Purely: 100 All-Natural, Organic, Gluten-Free Recipes for a Healthy Life” by Elizabeth Stein. Republished with permission.

Healthy Memorial Day Recipes Memorial Day Recipes Delicious Memorial Day Recipes Healthy BBQ Recipes Summer Party Recipes

News Source : www.theepochtimes.com

Source Link :Delicious, Healthy Memorial Day Recipe Ideas/