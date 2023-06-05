“Healthy Oatmeal Cookies”: A Healthy Diet Recipe for Delicious Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal Cookies | Healthy Diet Recipe

Introduction

Oatmeal cookies are one of the most popular snacks around the world. They are delicious, crunchy, and loaded with healthy nutrients. Oats are a great source of fiber, protein, and vitamins, making them an ideal ingredient for healthy diets. In this article, we will share an easy oatmeal cookie recipe that is both delicious and nutritious.

Ingredients

1 cup of oats

1 cup of flour

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of white sugar

1/2 cup of unsalted butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Mix the oats, flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. In a separate bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and mix until well blended. Mix the dry ingredients into the butter mixture until just combined. Place the dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Roll the dough into small balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Flatten each ball slightly with a fork. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Variations

For a healthier version of this recipe, you can substitute the white sugar with honey or maple syrup.

You can also add raisins, chopped nuts, or chocolate chips to the dough for extra flavor and texture.

If you want a vegan version of this recipe, you can replace the butter with coconut oil and the egg with a flaxseed egg.

Conclusion

Oatmeal cookies are a great snack option for anyone who is looking for a healthy and delicious treat. With this easy recipe, you can make your own oatmeal cookies at home and customize them to your liking. Whether you prefer them with raisins, nuts, or chocolate chips, you can rest assured that you are getting a healthy snack that is packed with nutrients. So go ahead and bake a batch of these delicious oatmeal cookies today!

