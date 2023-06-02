“Healthy Pie Recipe”: A Simple and Healthy Pie Recipe by McClellan

Heading: The Battle of the Clean and Cluttered Kitchen

Are you someone who prefers a clean and uncluttered kitchen, or do you enjoy filling every empty inch of space with sayings and signs that hold a special meaning to you? For food columnist Barbara Richardson McClellan, it’s the latter. Ever since her seventh-grade teacher introduced her to aphorisms and adages, she’s been collecting and displaying them in her kitchen. But despite her love for kitchen décor, she still finds time to share delicious recipes with her readers.

Heading: The Power of Aphorisms and Adages

For Barbara Richardson McClellan, her love for aphorisms and adages began in seventh grade, when her teacher wrote a new quotation on the board each Monday. Since then, she’s been collecting and displaying her favorites in her kitchen. These sayings hold a special meaning to her, whether it’s because of the person who gave it to her, the place where she acquired it, or the strength it gave her during a difficult time. One of her newest favorites is a simple quote attributed to an anonymous source, “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” For McClellan, these sayings serve as a reminder to stay positive and hopeful in life.

Heading: Pam’s No-Name Pie Recipe

In her latest column, Barbara Richardson McClellan shares a delicious recipe for Pam’s No-Name Pie. The recipe, which makes two pies, features a light and easy filling made with lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, whipped topping, mandarin oranges, pineapple, and bananas. To make the crust, you can use store-bought graham cracker crusts or make your own by combining crushed graham crackers, melted butter, and brown sugar. The pies are perfect for a summer treat and can be topped with toasted chopped pecans for an extra crunch.

Heading: Joe’s Marinated Corn Salad Recipe

In addition to Pam’s No-Name Pie, Barbara Richardson McClellan also shares a recipe from her husband Joe for a marinated corn salad. The recipe calls for canned whole kernel corn, chopped red bell pepper, chopped walnuts, chopped celery, and Italian salad dressing. To add a little kick, Joe also adds a few drops of Tabasco. The salad is best when refrigerated for several hours before serving and makes approximately 8-10 servings.

Heading: Final Thoughts

While Barbara Richardson McClellan may have a cluttered kitchen filled with aphorisms and adages, she still finds time to share delicious recipes with her readers. Whether you prefer a clean and uncluttered kitchen or a more decorative one, there’s no denying the power of good food and good sayings. So why not try out Pam’s No-Name Pie and Joe’s Marinated Corn Salad and see how they can add a little flavor to your life?

