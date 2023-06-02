healthy recipe: Delicious and Nutritious: A Cheap and Easy Recipe Packed with Vitamins, Better than Pizza!

Better Than Pizza! Vitamin Bomb! Healthy, Easy and Cheap Delicious Recipe!

In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to find time to cook healthy meals. However, this recipe is a game-changer. It’s quick, easy, and packed with vitamins that will nourish your body. Plus, it’s cheaper than ordering a pizza! You can have a delicious meal in minutes without breaking the bank.

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato

1 can of black beans

1 avocado

1 lime

1/4 cup of cilantro

1/4 teaspoon of cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Wash your sweet potato and poke it several times with a fork. Place it in the oven for 45 minutes or until it’s soft. While the sweet potato is cooking, drain and rinse the black beans. Chop the cilantro and set it aside. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit. Scoop out the flesh and put it in a bowl. Squeeze the lime juice over the avocado and mash it with a fork. Add the chopped cilantro, cumin, salt, and pepper to the avocado mixture and stir well. Once the sweet potato is cooked, remove it from the oven and cut it in half. Spoon the black beans over the sweet potato halves. Top the beans with the avocado mixture.

That’s it! You now have a delicious and healthy meal that will satisfy your taste buds and nourish your body. This recipe is perfect for those who are always on the go or who don’t have much time to cook. Plus, it’s so much better for you than pizza!

Health Benefits

This recipe is a vitamin bomb! Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamin A, which is essential for healthy vision, skin, and immune system. Black beans are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and iron. Avocado is packed with healthy fats that can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Cilantro is a powerful antioxidant that can help detoxify the body. Lime is an excellent source of vitamin C, which can boost the immune system and protect against disease.

Conclusion

This recipe is a game-changer! It’s quick, easy, and packed with vitamins that will nourish your body. Plus, it’s cheaper than ordering a pizza! You can have a delicious meal in minutes without breaking the bank. So, the next time you’re tempted to order pizza, give this recipe a try. Your body will thank you for it!

