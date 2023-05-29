“Healthy Spring Rolls”: Healthy Veg Spring Rolls Recipe Using Leftover Roti

Leftover roti recipe: Veg Spring rolls recipe – Healthy Recipes

Introduction

Food wastage is one of the biggest problems that our society is facing today. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), one-third of the food produced in the world is wasted every year. This is not only a waste of resources but also a significant contributor to environmental problems. To combat this, we need to come up with innovative ways to use leftover food. In this article, we will discuss a delicious and healthy recipe for Veg Spring rolls made using leftover roti.

Ingredients

For the filling:

1 cup grated carrot

1 cup finely chopped cabbage

1 cup finely chopped capsicum

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar

For the roti:

4 leftover roti

Water to wet the roti

For frying:

Oil for deep frying

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add ginger and garlic paste. Sauté for a minute. Add chopped onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add grated carrot, chopped cabbage, and capsicum. Mix well. Add salt, black pepper powder, soy sauce, and vinegar. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down. Take the leftover roti and wet it with water. Place 2-3 tablespoons of the filling on one side of the roti. Roll the roti tightly, tucking in the filling as you go. Repeat the same process with the remaining rotis and filling. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, lower the flame and gently slide the spring rolls into the oil. Fry until they are golden brown and crispy. Drain the excess oil using a kitchen towel. Serve hot with sweet chili sauce or tomato ketchup.

Health Benefits

Veg Spring rolls made using leftover roti are a healthy and nutritious snack. They are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The filling used in this recipe is low in calories, making it an ideal snack for weight watchers. The use of leftover roti instead of the refined flour wrapper makes this recipe healthier as roti is made using whole wheat flour. Whole wheat flour is high in fiber, which helps in regulating blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of heart disease, and improving digestion.

Conclusion

Using leftover food to create delicious and healthy recipes is a great way to reduce food wastage. Veg Spring rolls made using leftover roti is one such recipe that is not only easy to make but also healthy and nutritious. The filling used in this recipe is high in vitamins and minerals, making it an excellent snack for children and adults alike. Try this recipe at home and enjoy a guilt-free snack that is good for your health and the environment.

