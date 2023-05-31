“Healthy summer dal chawal recipe”: Oil-Free Summer Special: Dal Chawal – A Healthy Lunch Recipe

Healthy Lunch Recipe: Dal Chawal
Introduction
Dal Chawal is a traditional Indian dish that is not only delicious but also very healthy. It is a perfect combination of lentils and rice that provides a complete protein source and essential nutrients for the body. In this article, we will discuss a summer special recipe for Dal Chawal that is oil-free and easy to prepare.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of rice
- 1/2 cup of toor dal (split pigeon peas)
- 1/2 cup of masoor dal (red lentils)
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 green chili, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of garam masala
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
Instructions
- Wash the rice and dals separately and soak them in water for 30 minutes.
- Take a pressure cooker and add the soaked rice and dal mixture with 3 cups of water. Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix well and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles.
- Meanwhile, heat a pan on medium flame and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and green chili. Let them crackle for a few seconds.
- Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.
- Add coriander powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Once the pressure cooker releases its pressure, open the lid and add the cooked onion-tomato mixture to it. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
Benefits
Dal Chawal is a complete meal in itself that provides various health benefits. Some of them are:
- Protein-rich: The combination of rice and lentils provides a complete protein source that is essential for muscle building and repair.
- Low-fat: This recipe is oil-free, making it a low-fat option for those who are trying to maintain a healthy weight.
- High in fiber: The lentils in this recipe are high in fiber, which aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.
- Rich in vitamins and minerals: Lentils and rice are rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, and folate, which are vital for overall health and wellbeing.
- Easy to digest: This recipe is easy to digest and is perfect for people who have digestive issues or are recovering from an illness.
Conclusion
Dal Chawal is a healthy and delicious meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner. This summer special recipe is oil-free and easy to prepare, making it a great option for those who are looking for a healthy and quick meal. Try this recipe today and enjoy the benefits of this nutritious dish.
