“Healthy summer dal chawal recipe”: Oil-Free Summer Special: Dal Chawal – A Healthy Lunch Recipe

Healthy Lunch Recipe: Dal Chawal

Introduction

Dal Chawal is a traditional Indian dish that is not only delicious but also very healthy. It is a perfect combination of lentils and rice that provides a complete protein source and essential nutrients for the body. In this article, we will discuss a summer special recipe for Dal Chawal that is oil-free and easy to prepare.

Ingredients

1 cup of rice

1/2 cup of toor dal (split pigeon peas)

1/2 cup of masoor dal (red lentils)

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of garam masala

Salt to taste

Water as required

Instructions

Wash the rice and dals separately and soak them in water for 30 minutes. Take a pressure cooker and add the soaked rice and dal mixture with 3 cups of water. Add turmeric powder and salt to taste. Mix well and pressure cook for 3-4 whistles. Meanwhile, heat a pan on medium flame and add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and green chili. Let them crackle for a few seconds. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add coriander powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Once the pressure cooker releases its pressure, open the lid and add the cooked onion-tomato mixture to it. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Benefits

Dal Chawal is a complete meal in itself that provides various health benefits. Some of them are:

Protein-rich: The combination of rice and lentils provides a complete protein source that is essential for muscle building and repair.

Low-fat: This recipe is oil-free, making it a low-fat option for those who are trying to maintain a healthy weight.

High in fiber: The lentils in this recipe are high in fiber, which aids in digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer.

Rich in vitamins and minerals: Lentils and rice are rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, and folate, which are vital for overall health and wellbeing.

Easy to digest: This recipe is easy to digest and is perfect for people who have digestive issues or are recovering from an illness.

Conclusion

Dal Chawal is a healthy and delicious meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner. This summer special recipe is oil-free and easy to prepare, making it a great option for those who are looking for a healthy and quick meal. Try this recipe today and enjoy the benefits of this nutritious dish.

